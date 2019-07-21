|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Mildred F. Mabry, 93, of Spartanburg, died Friday, July 19, 2019 at home. Born July 29, 1925 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Giles F. and Alma Lands Aycock. She was predeceased in death by her loving husband, Sam E. Mabry, Jr. Mildred was a homemaker and a member of El-Bethel United Methodist Church for 70 years.
Momma always put God first and her family came next. She loved her church. Momma always put others first and was always trying to be a help to others. She never ask for the spotlight to be put on her but preferred it to shine on others. She loved cooking for her family and sitting around the table and talking to her family. I never heard my Momma complain or speak ill about others. She was so thankful for good health and being able to care for herself. She always gave God the glory. Momma, we will miss you here with us for all the inspiration you gave us. We rejoice with you for God has called one of His Saints home.
Survivors include a son, Samuel Steve Mabry, Sr. of Spartanburg, SC; two grandchildren, Tonya Elliott and husband, Jeremy and Samuel Steve Mabry, Jr. and wife Shelly; four great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6:00 – 8:00 PM Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. A funeral service will be 11:00 AM Monday, July 22, 2019 at the chapel, conducted by The Rev. Tommy Hill. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to El-Bethel United Methodist Church, 820 South Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
The family is at their respective homes.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 21, 2019