Mildred (Norton) Gregory
1928 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Mildred Norton Gregory, 91, of 400 Webber Road, Spartanburg, SC, went home to be with the Lord Friday, June 12, 2020 at White Oak Estates.
Mildred was born in Spartanburg, SC on August 7, 1928, a daughter of the late Romell (Corne) Norton and James Patterson Norton.
She was a member of Fairforest Baptist Church where she was a member of the Young at Heart group and the New Beginnings Sunday School class. Mildred was a wonderful and loving mother.
Mildred is survived by two sons, William Curtis Gregory and wife Theresa, of Spartanburg; Clark Wilson Gregory and wife Tam of Spartanburg, five grandchildren, Bill Gregory, Daniel Gregory, Christina Gregory Hanvy, Sallie Gregory Hammett and husband David, Wil Gregory, and three great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter Lynda Gregory, sister, Sybil Medlock Frey and brother J.P. Norton, Jr.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 14th at Fairforest Baptist Church with Rev Jimmy Hilton and Rev David Swofford officiating. The family will greet friends in the fellowship hall immediately following the service.
Burial will be private in Sunset Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairforest Baptist Church, 15 Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29301.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Service
02:00 PM
Fairforest Baptist Church
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
