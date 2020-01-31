|
|
PACOLET, SC- Mildred Brackins Lee, 82, of Pacolet, SC, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at her home. Born July 15, 1937, in Greeneville, TN, she was the daughter of the late Roscoe and Bertie Schultz Brackins and widow of Archie Doyle Lee. The highlight of her life was her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Pacolet Mills Church of God and retired from Hoechst-Celanese.
Survivors include her children, Keith Lee and Rhonda David (Brian), all of Pacolet, SC, and Dana Craig Lee (Stacey) of Pacolet Mills, SC; grandchildren, Jason Pack (Jesse), April "Katie" Pack, Dana Lee, and Josh Lee (Samantha); great-grandchildren, Kaden Hall, Liam Lee, Grayson Lee, Abby and Owen Bradburn, Olivia Bragg, Lizzi Pack and Emma Pack; son, Bob Nunn (Alison) and grandchildren, Emma Nunn and Nicola Nunn, and great-grandson, Jack Aaron Todd, all of South Hampton, England; and sister, Doris Neal of Pacolet, SC. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son, Kenneth Bryon Lee; brothers, Walter Brackins, Dale Brackins, Haskell "Hack" Brackins, and Lester Brackins; and sister, Leona Brackins.
Visitation will be 10:00-10:45 AM Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Floyd's Pacolet Chapel, 141 Memorial Dr., Pacolet, SC 29372, with funeral services following at 11:00 AM, conducted by a dear family friend, The Rev. Michael Hutchins. Burial will be in Pacolet Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice, 905 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302; or Pacolet Mills Church of God, 810 Sutton Road, Pacolet, SC 29372.
The family is at the home of Rhonda and Brian David.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 31, 2020