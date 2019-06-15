Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Seawright Funeral Home
26 East Main Street
Inman, SC
Service
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Seawright Funeral Chapel
26 East Main Street
Inman, SC
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Lee (Rudicill) Smith


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mildred Lee (Rudicill) Smith Obituary
INMAN, SC- Mildred Lee Rudicill Smith, 87, of 1101 Mason Road, Inman, SC, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at White Oak Estates in Spartanburg, SC. Mildred was born in Rutherfordton, NC on April 11, 1932, a daughter of the late Mona Lee (Hollifield) Rudicill and Carlos Pinkney Rudicill. She was the widow of Marvin James Smith, was a homemaker and was a member of Converse Free Will Baptist Church.
Mildred is survived by a daughter, Wanda McGraw Crew and husband Michael, of Inman; two sisters, Doris Cook, of Greer, SC; Bonnie Lee, of Lake City, SC; a brother, Carol Webster, of Mt Pleasant, SC, two grandchildren, Silver M Landin and fiance', Dale Entrekin of Easley, SC, David Lee Starkey and wife Ashley of Spartanburg, SC, four great grandchildren, Joey C Starkey of Easley, SC, Jamie O'Sullivan of Easley, SC, Taylor Starkey of Spartanburg, SC, Devin Starkey of Spartanburg, SC and one great, great grandchild, Auden Starkey of Easley, SC.
Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, June 16th at Seawright Funeral Chapel in Inman, SC with Mr Dean Campbell officiating. The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends Sunday from 2:00-3:00PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
In addition to flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, PO Box 336, Forest City, NC 28043.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Seawright Funeral Home
Download Now