INMAN, SC- Mildred Lee Rudicill Smith, 87, of 1101 Mason Road, Inman, SC, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at White Oak Estates in Spartanburg, SC. Mildred was born in Rutherfordton, NC on April 11, 1932, a daughter of the late Mona Lee (Hollifield) Rudicill and Carlos Pinkney Rudicill. She was the widow of Marvin James Smith, was a homemaker and was a member of Converse Free Will Baptist Church.
Mildred is survived by a daughter, Wanda McGraw Crew and husband Michael, of Inman; two sisters, Doris Cook, of Greer, SC; Bonnie Lee, of Lake City, SC; a brother, Carol Webster, of Mt Pleasant, SC, two grandchildren, Silver M Landin and fiance', Dale Entrekin of Easley, SC, David Lee Starkey and wife Ashley of Spartanburg, SC, four great grandchildren, Joey C Starkey of Easley, SC, Jamie O'Sullivan of Easley, SC, Taylor Starkey of Spartanburg, SC, Devin Starkey of Spartanburg, SC and one great, great grandchild, Auden Starkey of Easley, SC.
Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, June 16th at Seawright Funeral Chapel in Inman, SC with Mr Dean Campbell officiating. The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends Sunday from 2:00-3:00PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
In addition to flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, PO Box 336, Forest City, NC 28043.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 15, 2019