PACOLET, SC- Mildred Thrift Motts, 79, of Pacolet, SC, passed away after a long illness on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. Born April 12, 1940, in Mayo, SC, she was the daughter of the late Arthur L. and Exie Jenkins Thrift. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
A former seamstress and homemaker, she was a member of Pacolet First Baptist Church and a former member of the TEL Sunday School Class.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Frank "Ed" Motts; her son, Brian Motts and wife Lauri of Pacolet, SC; her special life-long friend, Marlene Inman; several nieces and nephews; and her precious grand-dog, "Buster". In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Winfred and Roger Thrift; and her beloved first grand-dog, "Cody".
Visitation will be 1:00-2:30 PM Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Pacolet First Baptist Church, 310 W. Main St., Pacolet, SC 29372, with funeral services following at 3:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Tommy Sparks. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, PO Box 10086, Toledo, OH 43699-0086 online at www.HeartlandHospiceFund.org/Donate.
The family would like to thank the Heartland Hospice Team for the amazing care provided to Mildred.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 12, 2019