SPARTANBURG, SC- Mildred Grace Gowan Neighbors, 79, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, November 17, 2019, at her home. Born July 2, 1940, in Spartanburg County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Ernest G. and Myrtle Holder Gowan and wife of 53 years to the late Dr. Clyde Randall Neighbors.
Mrs. Neighbors was a member of Al Ansar Temple #117, Daughters of the Nile, where she was Past Queen. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Southside Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Deborah Neighbors Clary of Spartanburg, SC; granddaughters, Whitney Shehan of Inman, SC and Kari Coleman (Tyson) of Gray Court, SC; great-granddaughter, Emilee Shehan; and great-grandson, Elijah Coleman. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Jefferson Clyde Neighbors.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Thursday, November 21, 2019, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Schuyler Peterson. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 19, 2019