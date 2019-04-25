Home

Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Ingleside Baptist Church
19000 Asheville Hwy.
Landrum, SC
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Ingleside Baptist Church
19000 Asheville Hwy.
Landrum, SC
View Map
Mildred "Cubby" (Dill) Owens

Mildred "Cubby" (Dill) Owens Obituary
March 26, 1928 - February 28, 2019
Mildred "Cubby" Dill Owens, age 87, of Cumming, GA., passed away on March 16, 2019. She was a member of West Hall Baptist Church in Oakwood GA. where she was active in the WMU. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Owens.
She is survived by her daughter and son in law, Kathy and Stan Hicks of Johns Creek, GA., her granddaughters, Ashleigh and Courtney Hicks, her sisters, Edith Faulkner, Ellen Henderson, Catherine Stansell, and Jimmie Ann McIntyre.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 2:00 p.m. at Ingleside Baptist Church, 19000 Asheville Hwy., Landrum, South Carolina 29356. Dr. Mike Reynolds will officiate the service.
The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. until time of service.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave , Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 25, 2019
