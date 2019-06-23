|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Mildred Vada Laster Morgan, 90, wife of the late Edward Morgan, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Born February 25, 1929 in Spartanburg, SC, Mildred was a daughter of the late Hiram and Octavia Price Laster.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon "Sherri" Thomas and her husband, Jimmy; grandchildren, Jason Thomas and his wife, Julie, Josh Morgan, and Hope Gilbert; and great grandchildren, Ian, Ivy, and Jude Thomas.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by brothers, Jim, Dee, Bo, and John Laster; and a sister, Virginia Wykel.
A private service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Judy & Ivy's League, 121 Declaration Court, Roebuck, SC 29376.
