Mildred V. (Laster) Morgan


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mildred V. (Laster) Morgan Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Mildred Vada Laster Morgan, 90, wife of the late Edward Morgan, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Born February 25, 1929 in Spartanburg, SC, Mildred was a daughter of the late Hiram and Octavia Price Laster.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon "Sherri" Thomas and her husband, Jimmy; grandchildren, Jason Thomas and his wife, Julie, Josh Morgan, and Hope Gilbert; and great grandchildren, Ian, Ivy, and Jude Thomas.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by brothers, Jim, Dee, Bo, and John Laster; and a sister, Virginia Wykel.
A private service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Judy & Ivy's League, 121 Declaration Court, Roebuck, SC 29376.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 23, 2019
