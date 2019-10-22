|
Miles Caldwell Johnson, 16, of Roebuck, SC died unexpectedly in his sleep at home on Oct. 20 from complications of an epileptic seizure.
Miles was born in Spartanburg, SC. He is the third of five beloved children to Mark and Kathy Johnson of Roebuck, SC. Besides his parents, Miles leaves behind his sister, Kallie; brothers, Wynn, Avery, and Victor; grandparents, Bruce and Marilyn Johnson and Bob and Sylvia Caldwell; and many other loving family members and friends.
Miles was a loyal young man of integrity who loved Jesus and knew Jesus loved him. He demonstrated his faith in the joy he spread to others. He was a member of Hope Point Church, where he was baptized at the age of 7, and was active in the youth group. He volunteered in the summers with the ministry, Come Closer, serving local children. This past summer, he went on a mission trip to serve orphaned children in Haiti. From the day he was born, he brought his family so much joy. He always had an infectious smile, he cracked himself up, and he loved making other people laugh.
He was a junior at Dorman High School. He rock climbed every week, enjoyed hunting for shark's teeth at the beach, and competed in numerous mud-runs and Spartan Races. He could solve a Rubik's cube in under 90 seconds.
Visitation will be held at First Baptist Spartanburg on Thursday, October 24th at 1:30PM. The service will be held afterwards at 3:00PM and conducted by Richard Smith, pastor of Hope Point Church. His burial will be a private graveside service for family.
Those who choose to give a gift in memory of Miles are asked to make a contribution in his name to Sidewalk Hope (sidewalkhope.org) or Hands and Feet Project (handsandfeetproject.org).
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 22, 2019