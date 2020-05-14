|
Cowpens, SC- Millie Grace Abernathy, 3-month-old daughter of Justin Kyle Abernathy and Rene Nicole Perez, born January 24, 2020, went home to be in the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at her home.
Surviving in addition to her parents is her sister, Sadie Abernathy of Cowpens; grandparents, Tammy and Bryan Abernathy of Cowpens, Roger Perez of Columbus, Regina Christian of Grover; great-grandparents, Joe and Brenda Abernathy of Cowpens, Larry and Linda Cook of Cowpens, Martha Fowler and Bill Benson both of Landrum; aunts and uncles; Jordan and Reanna Abernathy of Cowpens, Roger and Sara Perez of Landrum, Matthew and Candie Pruitt of Landrum; cousins, Blake Abernathy, Brooks Perez, Cayden Pruitt and Ellie Pruitt.
But Jesus said "Let the children come to me. Don't stop them for the Kingdom of Heaven belongs to those who are like mere children" Matthew 19:14
Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ron Culbertson officiating.
The family is at the home of Bryan and Tammy Abernathy.
