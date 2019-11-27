|
|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Millie Patricia Parham Bright, 76, wife of the late R. C. "Buck" Bright, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at her home.
Born November 6, 1943 in Spartanburg, SC, Pat was a daughter of the late John Samuel and Julie Kate Johnson Parham.
She is survived by her sons, Sammy Bright (Lynda) of Campobello, SC and Sidney Bright of Boiling Springs, SC; her daughter, Melinda Swad (David) of Spartanburg, SC; a brother, Ray Parham (Evelyn) of Campobello, SC; a sister, Della Belue (Bobby) of Spartanburg, SC; and dearly loved by all of her grandchildren and great grandbabies.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 27, 2019