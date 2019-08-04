|
Minnie L. Brackett, 70, of 1145 Maryland Ave., passed away Thursday, August 1st, in her home. She was a daughter of Sarah Logan Brackett and the late A.H. Brackett, and mother of Yannique and Yanette Carter.
The Funeral Service will be Thursday, 1:00 p.m., in Island Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Timothy L. Hunter officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. She will be in state in the church Thursday at 12:00 noon.
The Gilmore Mortuary
www.GilmoresMortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019