Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509
Lying in State
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Island Creek Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Island Creek Baptist Church
Minnie L. Brackett Obituary
Minnie L. Brackett, 70, of 1145 Maryland Ave., passed away Thursday, August 1st, in her home. She was a daughter of Sarah Logan Brackett and the late A.H. Brackett, and mother of Yannique and Yanette Carter.
The Funeral Service will be Thursday, 1:00 p.m., in Island Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Timothy L. Hunter officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. She will be in state in the church Thursday at 12:00 noon.
The Gilmore Mortuary
www.GilmoresMortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
