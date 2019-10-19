|
WOODRUFF- Minnie Hart Lancaster, 92, of 148 Hart Road passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Regional Hospice Home.
A native of Greenville County, she was the daughter of the late William Walker and Lillian Babb Hart and was the widow of James Manning "Sam" Lancaster. She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church and was a retired textile employee with Reeves Bros.
Surviving are two sons, David Lancaster of Lawrenceville, Georgia and J.W. Lancaster of Duncan; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary Chapel by Rev. D.J. Horton. A private family interment will follow in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, S.C. 29303.
The family is at the home of Brian Lancaster, 3361 Old Spartanburg Hwy, Woodruff.
