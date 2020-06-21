Minnie Louise McClintock
PIEDMONT, SC - Minnie Louise McClintock, 71 of 214 Royal Hill Lane died June 17, 2020. Daughter of the late James Young and Kaye Green Young.
Survivors include three daughters: Martha Switzer (Nathaniel ) of Gray Court, SC., Mary Brock (Alex) of Piedmont, SC and Linda Burnside (Steven) of Woodruff, SC. Two sisters: Annie Pearl Pearson of Woodruff, SC and Diane McMahan of Greer, SC. Two brothers: Lewis Young of Greenville, SC and Randy McMahan of Greer, SC.
Graveside service will be held at 11 am Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Trinity AME Zion Church Cemetery, Woodruff, SC.
WJ Gist Mortuary
Woodruff SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Trinity AME Zion Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
519 WORKMAN AVE
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-3411
