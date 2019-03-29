Home

J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakeside Church of Christ
Union, SC
Miriam Janet Fleming


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Miriam Janet Fleming Obituary
Miriam Janet Moss Fleming, 81, of Pacolet went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Born March 12, 1938 in Union County, Janet was the daughter of the late William and Kathleen Moss. Janet was a member of Lakeside Church of Christ in Union, SC and a loving wife to her husband Joe of 63 years.
Survivors include her husband Joe Fleming of Pacolet; a son, Joey Fleming (Pam) of Roebuck; a daughter Denise Spencer of Wellford; a daughter Tonya Davis (Dean) of Boiling Springs; a sister, Cathy Cudd of Union; a brother Bill Moss of Jonesville; and a grandson, Austin Spencer who was reared in the home.
Janet also leaves behind seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
Janet was predeceased by her daughter Renee Crocker.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 2, 11:00 a.m. at Lakeside Church of Christ in Union, SC.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 29, 2019
