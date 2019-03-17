Home

Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
Graveside service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
4:30 PM
Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens
Miriam S. Gilbert Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Bessie Miriam Seay Gilbert went into an eternal and peaceful sleep surrounded by family and friends on March 14, 2019 after a long battle with heart disease.
Married 68 years to the late Clarence Winfred Gilbert, she was the daughter of the late John Earl and Beatrice Clubb Seay.
Miriam is survived by sons, Michael Gilbert of Boiling Springs, Phillip Gilbert of Oklahoma, and daughter, Lynn Humphries (Ronnie) of Spartanburg. Also, as Miriam would say her son from another mother, Jim McAbee; grandchildren, Tricia Bocchino (Chris); Dalton Gilbert (Shelby) and Cheyenne Gilbert. Great grandchildren, Taylor and Lorelai Bocchino and Xander Gilbert. She was survived by many nieces and nephews.
Miriam was predeceased by a daughter, Ann Courtios, a grandson, Jonathan Gilbert, brother, Bug Jr. Seay and sister, Elaine Barbour.
Affectionately known as Granny, she was a 1949 graduate of Boiling Springs High School. She enjoyed her annual class reunions and gatherings with classmates. Early in her career, she experienced success as top salesperson with Avon. She and Winfred co-owned Circle Amoco service station and several other businesses.
Granny was an intelligent, independent, woman of faith who loved the Florida sun, all of her Floridian friends, Dr. Pepper, baking, canning and her family; especially her grandchildren. Her passion late in life was painting in which she received several ribbons. We will truly miss her love and wit!
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 3:00 until 4:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Graveside services will follow at 4:30 p.m. at Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231; or Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1217 Reidville Road, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
The family will be at the residence. The family wishes to extend special thanks to wonderful caregivers: Donna, Rhonda, Jerushia, Kim, and Loving Care of South Carolina.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
