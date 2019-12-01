Home

Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Springhill Memorial Gardens
1011 S Alabama Ave
Chesnee, SC
View Map
Missouri Wingo "Doll" (Smith) Littlejohn

Missouri Wingo "Doll" (Smith) Littlejohn Obituary
Graveside service for Missouri Smith Wingo "Doll" Littlejohn, 79, of 156 W Pearl St, Spartanburg, SC, will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 at 2 pm at Springhill Memorial Gardens, 1011 S Alabama Ave, Chesnee, SC.
She was the widow of James J. Littlejohn and daughter of the late Landrum Smith and Mary Means McMahan. She was amember of Mount Sinai Baptist Church and a 1958 graduate of Carver High School. She worked for Spartanburg General Hospital and was retired from White Oak Manor Nursing.
She is survived by one son, Reverend J. L. Littlejohn; two daughters, Teresa Littlejohn and Janice Wingo; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three brothers, Adolphus Brown, Robert McMahan, and Arthur McMahan; and two sisters, Alene McClain and Linda Smith.
Community Mortuary, 102 Marion Ave, Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 1, 2019
