The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Hub City Church
350 N. Blackstock Rd.
Spartanburg, SC
Mitchell Donald "Mitch" Harris


1946 - 2019
Mitchell Donald "Mitch" Harris Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Mitchell "Mitch" Donald Harris, 72, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born August 18, 1946, in Spartanburg County, SC, he was the son of the late Hoyle Edward Harris and Grace Gertrude McCraw and husband of the late Norma Jean "Jeannie" McGraw Harris.
A U. S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, Mr. Harris was a good Christian man who loved his Lord. He was a member of Beaumont Baptist Church and retired from Beaumont Mills.
Survivors include his children, Brian W. Harris (Cynthia) of Spartanburg, SC and Paula Holsclaw of Mt. Pleasant, NC; five grandchildren, Samantha, Brianna, Zachary, Alex, and Sam; and sister, Marlene Wilds of Moore, SC. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a sister, Evelyn Dixon.
A service honoring his life, with military rites, will be conducted at 3:00 PM Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Hub City Church, 350 N. Blackstock Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29301, by The Rev. Jonathan Everette. Visitation will follow the service.
No flowers please, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the South Carolina Autism Society, 806 12th Street, West Columbia, SC 29169.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 29, 2019
