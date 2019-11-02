Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
Interment
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Springhill Memorial Gardens
Mitchell Randolph Obituary
CHESNEE, SC- Mitchell Randolph, 79, of 195 Ridings Road, went home to be with the Lord on October 31, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Columbus, NC, he was the husband of Mary Jo Young Randolph and son of the late Grady Randolph and Ethel Wyatt Randolph. He was a graduate of Chesnee High School, retired from Hoechst-Celanese and was a member of The View Church in Boiling Springs, SC. He loved his family, hunting, fishing and was an avid Gamecock fan.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Jeff Randolph and wife, Melody of Mayo, SC and Keith Randolph and wife, Pam of Chesnee; a brother, Ray Randolph and wife, Susie of Chesnee; four sisters, Judy Rochester, Joyce Shields, Mary Randolph and Jackie Hill and husband, Kevin, all of Chesnee; two grandchildren, Matthew Randolph and McKenlee Randolph; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:45 PM on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Brian Yelton, Rev. Bart Mitchell and Rev. Kevin Hill officiating. Interment will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Springhill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, P.O. Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 2, 2019
