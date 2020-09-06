GREER, SC- Monnie Faye Seay Riddle, 86, of Greer, SC, formerly of Boiling Springs, SC, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, September 3, 2020. Born May 21, 1934 in Spartanburg, SC she was the daughter of the late Albert Franklin Seay and Rosa "Rosie" McAbee Seay and wife of the late Benjamin Franklin "Frank" Riddle. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
Survivors include her son, Glenn Riddle (Patsy) of Boiling Springs, SC; daughter, Kathy Stein (Matt) of Greer, SC; grandchildren, Chris Riddle of Union, SC, Joey Riddle (Angela) of Spartanburg, SC and Kristina Stein of Greer, SC; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Allen Seay and Larry Seay and sister, Dorothy Dill. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by brother, Oliver Seay, and sisters, Earleen Towery and Edna Garrett.
Visitation will be 10:00-10:45 Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Heritage Chapel Mausoleum, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 11:00 AM conducted by Chaplain Brian Bailey.
The family is at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel