Bishop Monty Howard Williams peacefully enter into rest on Sunday September 27th 2020 at Greenville Post Acute Rehabilitation Center.

Bishop Monty H. Williams was born in Aliquippa, PA. and raised in Akron Ohio. He was the son of the late John Williams and Minnie Lee Walker Williams. Bishop Williams served as Fonder and Pastor of Abundant Life Church of God of Spartanburg, SC for over 35 years.

He leaves to cherish fond and loving memories; his wife Dr. Mary Doggett Williams; his daughter Monica Elizabeth Williams; three grandchildren, London, Lannah and Laree Wilks; and a host of nieces and nephews other relatives and friends.

Family will be receiving friends at Cannon's chapel of Funeral service, Inman,SC from 2 to 6 PM.Friday OCT. 2

A private funeral service will be at the Landrum Spring Baptist Church, Landrum,SC. on Saturday Oct. 3 at 1;PM.

Family is at the home of his daughter; 307 Lockport Way Spartanburg, SC 29301.

CANNON'S CHAPEL OF FUNERAL SERVICE, INMAN, SC.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store