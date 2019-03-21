Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church
502 S. Daniel Morgan Ave.
Spartanburg, SC
Monzlee Brown slipped into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, March 18, 2019 at her home in Spartanburg, SC. She was born in Jonesville, SC to the late Roland Johnson and Mattie Johnson. Mrs. Brown was the last living sibling out of fourteen children. She was the loving and dedicated wife of the late Roosevelt Brown, Sr. for sixty years.
Monzlee was a faithful member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church for over fifty years.
Mrs. Brown was a employed with Spartanburg School District 7 for over sixty-nine years.
She loved traveling with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Ruth Brown Shippy.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: her four children, Mary Johnson, Roosevelt Brown, Jr., and Elston Brown all of Spartanburg, SC and Barbara (Bobby) Rice, Jr. of Moore, SC; her sister-in-law, Christine Pitts; her thirteen grandchildren; her eighteen great-grandchildren; her great-great-granddaughter; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of the Life of Monzlee Brown will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 502 S. Daniel Morgan Ave., Spartanburg, SC. Rev. Dr. M. Keith McDaniel, Sr. will officiate. Burial will be in the Heritage Memorial Gardens, 3901 S. Church St., Roebuck, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 21, 2019
