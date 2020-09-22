Morene Holland Hopper, 99, resident of White Oak Estates, Spartanburg, SC, formerly of North Augusta, SC, died peacefully on September 12, 2020.
Born September 5, 1921, in Stephens County, GA, Morene was the daughter of the late Ethel and Henry Turner Holland. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, James E. Hopper. Morene is survived by 3 children, Horace Hopper of San Antonio, TX, Dorothy (Tom) O'Quinn of Moore, SC and Henry (Susan) Hopper of Summerville, SC. Morene was loved by 4 grandchildren, Michael P. O'Quinn, MD, Matthew Hopper, Atty., Amanda Hopper, RN, Elizabeth O'Quinn, Lab Tech, 6, great-grandchildren, 1 niece and 4 nephews. After attending Rabun Gap Nacoochee JR. College, Morene received her BA in Education at Augusta College and her MED from USC Aiken. Morene taught in Aiken County Schools. She was a member of Belvedere Baptist Church, Belvedere, SC. Morene had many passions and hobbies including, sewing, cooking and canning. She belonged to multiple organizations and was Vice President of the Aiken County Retired Teachers Association.
A graveside service will be held at Wolffork Baptist Church Cemetery Rabun Gap, GA on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm. The service will be performed by Rev. Bill Barker. Music will be provided by Ronnie Dickerson. Interment will take place at Wolffork Baptist Church Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19 social distancing and face masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Morene's name to Wolffork Baptist Church, 553 Wolffork Church Road, Rabun Gap, GA 30568.
Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
An on-line obituary and guest register is available at www.hunterfuneralhomega.com