Morgan Evan Carstensen was 18 years old when he became an angel of Heaven. He was raised in Lyman, SC before he moved to Maryland to get to know his Grandfather. He was a loving son to his parents, Bill and Judy, loving brother to his siblings, Cassie, Zachary (Cheyenne), Adrianna, Maddie, Aidan, Hanna, Kaden, Hope, Katie and Emma, loving Uncle to his nieces Audrey and Tinleigh and his nephews Brian, Chris, Nathan and Wyatt, loving nephew to many aunts and uncles, a loving cousin, a loving grandson to Betty & Zara Olver and Alan D'Appolito, and son to Jessica Newhouse. Morgan was preceded in death by his brother Scotty and his father Morgan Baillargeon.
While he attended James F Byrnes High School, he participated in Jr ROTC & F.I.G.H.T. Club. Morgan graduated a year early, May of 2018. His family is immensely proud of his accomplishments and his love for God, family, and friends.
He enjoyed going out and exploring the world wherever he was, and cooking for everyone around him. He loved spoiling and spending time with his nieces, nephews and his siblings. He was a special person; he loved people, was empathetic to all around him, and grew up to be a good man.
He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Greer, SC on June 8th at 11:00AM. The family will be receiving guests after the service. In lieu of flowers, it would be appreciated if donations would be made to the veterans organization of your choice, as these heroes were important to Morgan.
Online condolences may be made to www.salemfh.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 4, 2019