|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Myles Wentworth Whitlock, Jr., 83, was born on July 16, 1936, and passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019, following a lengthy battle with congestive heart failure. Just hours prior to his passing, Myles was surrounded by many members of his large family for a Sunday dinner celebration in his honor.
Myles was born in Spartanburg and was preceded in death by his parents, Myles W. Whitlock, Sr. and Florence Smarr Whitlock; brother, Wallace E. "Gene" Whitlock; and his wife of 44 years, Corrie M. Whitlock.
He graduated from Spartanburg High School and Wofford College, where he received a BA in Business Administration and Psychology. Myles was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and lived a life of leadership and service to his church, community, and country.
He was the retired owner/operator of Whitlock's Furniture, Inc. and a Retired Colonel from the U. S. Army Reserve, following 30 years of service and having served as Commander of 108TNG (Training Division) Reserve Unit.
Myles was also a retired water commissioner, following 24 years of service as a member and Board Chair of both the Commission of Public Works of the City of Spartanburg and the Spartanburg Sanitary Sewer District. The Myles W. Whitlock, Jr. Water Treatment Facility was dedicated and named in his honor in 2014.
Myles was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and the Builders Sunday School Class. He served on the Spartanburg County School District 6 School Board for nine years and was a Board Chairman. He also chaired the Salvation Army, Hatcher Gardens and Woodland Preserve and Greenwood Methodist Home Board of Directors and was a member of the former United Service Council. He was a past president of the Downtown Sertoma Club and a loyal member of the Wofford College Terrier Club.
He is survived by his wife, Camille Norris Whitlock of Spartanburg, SC; his four children, Leigh Anne W. Hoover (Brad) of Kingsport, TN, Myles W. "Trip" Whitlock, III (Kelly) of Moore, SC, Major General Joe Whitlock of Alexandria, VA, Chris Whitlock (Heather) of Lilburn, GA; ten grandchildren, Jennifer Hoover of Greenville, SC, Bradley Hoover of Kingsport, TN, Myles Whitlock, IV (Alexandrea) of Moore, SC, Payton
Whitlock (Aubree) of Anderson, SC, Caroline Whitlock of Moore, SC, Sarah Whitlock of Washington, DC, Hannah Jean Whitlock of Falls Church, VA, Christopher Whitlock of Ann Arbor, MI, Corey Whitlock and Hannah Whitlock, both of Lilburn, GA; and great-grandson, Emmett Kelly Whitlock.
Myles is also survived by his sisters: Anne Holmes of Spartanburg, SC, and Patricia Berry (Boyce) of Johnson City, TN; and Camille's children: Tricia Liollio (Evan) and Greg Norris (Lisa), all of Spartanburg, SC; and their children, Robert, James, and Maggie Liollio and Rand Norris.
Visitation will be 12:30-1:30 PM Friday, September 27, 2019, in the church sanctuary of Bethel United Methodist Church, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Ben L. Barnett. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church Operating Fund, 245 S. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306; or Hatcher Garden and Woodland Preserve, c/o The Spartanburg County Foundation, PO Box 2337, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 25, 2019