Myles "Milo" Wilson, 65, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, August 28, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born March 29, 1955 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of Fredericka Readen Wilson of Spartanburg, SC and the late Jesse Myles Wilson, Sr.
Myles graduated from Spartanburg High School and earned his Bachelor's degree from University of South Carolina. He was an assistant Athletic Director and Athletic Director for Spartanburg High School. Most recently he was the Director of Athletic Facilities for Spartanburg District 7. His blood runneth blue and gold. He was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church.
Along with his mother, his survivors include his loving wife of 30 years, Margaret Peach Wilson; his sister, Johanna Marie Wilson of Spartanburg, SC, and his niece, Katherine Pollock of Columbia, SC.
Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 PM Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. A Celebration of Life service will be 4:00 PM Friday, September 4, 2020 at Spartanburg High School Viking Arena, 2250 E. Main St. Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Michael Shackelford, The Rev. Erin Morris, The Rev. Robert Bannan, Mr. John Craig, and Dr. Sam Garrett. Honorary escort will be members of the ROMEO (Retired Old Men Eating Out) Supper Club, Rhett Holder, Herman Scurry, David Dean, Stephen Russell, Ted Cummings, Mark Edwards, Kent Edwards and Sam Garrett.
Masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced.
There will be a link to live stream or view the service available at www.floydmortuary.com/obituaries/Jess-Wilson-4/.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 2624, Spartanburg, SC 29304, St. John's Lutheran Church, 415 S. Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or to Spartanburg High School Athletic Endowment Fund, 2250 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In keeping with Myle's love for Viking athletics, memorial contributions may be made to SHS All Sports Booster Club, P.O. Box 1490, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
