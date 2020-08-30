INMAN, SC- Myra Faye Alverson Holcomb, 79, of 86 East Main Street, Inman, SC, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Regional Hospice Home in Spartanburg. Faye was born in Gramling, SC on September 7, 1940, a daughter of the late Lila (Cantrell) Alverson and Fred Furman Alverson.
She was the wife of Raymond Holcomb and was formerly employed at International Wire. She was a member of Inman First Baptist Church and attended Holston Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband she is survived by two sons, Ray Holcomb (Cheryl), of Inman; Ken Holcomb (Gina) of Chesnee, four sisters, Marian Bagwell (Larry), of Inman; Nelda Cook (Phil), of Spartanburg; Jane Alexander, of Inman; Bonnie Lewis (Roger), of Spartanburg, four grandchildren, Ross Holcomb of Inman, Corey Holcomb of Charlotte, Elizabeth Holcomb of Greenville and Nicholas Holcomb of Chesnee.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 31st at Good Shepherd Memorial Park in Boiling Springs, SC with Dr Reggie Parker officiating. The family will receive friends at the gravesite immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
SC Chapter, 4124 Clemson Blvd., Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.
