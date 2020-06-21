Myrtle (Kuykendall) Horton
LANDRUM, SC- Myrtle Kuykendall Horton, 88, of Landrum passed away June 17, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Ellis and Dollie Chapman Kuykendall and wife of the late William Horton.
She is a member of Inman First Baptist Church and a private Caregiver.
She is survived by three sons, Michael Horton (Elaine), Neil Horton (Peggy), Barry Horton; three daughters, Sandra H. Smith (Lee), Debra H. Miller (Steve), Donna Sue H Smith; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren and one great, great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends 10:00-11:00AM Monday, June 22, 2020 at Inman First Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 11:00AM conducted by Dr. Paul Moore and Rev. Jeremiah Childers. Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Inman First Baptist Church, 14 N Howard St, Inman, SC 29349.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
10:00 AM
Inman First Baptist Church.
JUN
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Inman First Baptist Church.
Funeral services provided by
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
