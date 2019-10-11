|
SIMPSONVILLE-Myrtle L. Price 83 of Simpsonville passed away October 1, 2019.
Myrtle was the daughter of the late Henry P. Kimbrell and Joyce F. Rollins. She was a member of New Hope Free Will Baptist Church in Enoree.
She is survived by a sister Doris Gosnell of Inman, a brother Robert Kimbrell of Wellford. Children Arnold (Carolyn) Pettit of Spartanburg, Deborah (Joe) Finley of Fountain Inn, David Cody of Spartanburg. Grandchildren Joey and Adam Finley, Nathan and Savanna Cody, Alexandria Fox and six great grandchildren.
Myrtle is preceded in death by a son Ponyer Ray Price and brothers Henry, Fred and Tom Kimbrell.
A small Memorial will be held at a later date at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Landrum SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 11, 2019