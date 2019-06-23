|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Myrtle Irene Moore, 78, of 311 Spartanburg, SC, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019.
Born in Spartanburg, SC on February 14, 1941,she was a daughter of the late Jacob and Ruby (Twitty) Stepp and was the wife of the late Grady Moore.
Mrs. Moore was a CNA and worked as a private sitter and attended Trinity Free Will Baptist Church.
She is survived by four sons, George Wykel (Faye) of Inman, South Carolina, Fred Wykel (Donna) of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Darrell Wykel of Spartanburg, South Carolina, J.W. Bradley (Becky) of Woodruff, South Carolina; two sisters, Martha Atkins of Spartanburg, South Carolina and Miriam O'Brian of Spartanburg, South Carolina; one brother, Billy Stepp (Kyle) of Columbus, North Carolina along with eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was also predeceased by one daughter, Diane Wykel and two sisters, Mary Crocker and Ruby Ingle.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Cross Hill Community Church, 180 Wingo Heights Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303 with Rev. Bo Dunford officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
Donations may be made to the , C/O Finance Department, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or www.kidney.org/donate.
Seawright Funeral Home
Inman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 23, 2019