Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
519 WORKMAN AVE
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-3411
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Beaverdam Baptist Church Cemetery
Enoree, SC
Nadine (Stephens) Thompson

Nadine (Stephens) Thompson Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Nadine Stephens Thompson , 81 of 212 Floyd Road died Saturday, March 21, 2020.
A native of Spartanburg County and daughter of the late Charlie Stephens and Marietta Higgins Stephens.
Survivors include two daughters Tracy Jackson (John) and Tiawana Smith Browning (Preston) both of Spartanburg SC
Two brothers Fred Stephens (Mary) of Greer SC and Lewis Stephens (Catherine ) of Charlotte NC
Graveside service will be held 1 PM, Saturday, March 28,2020 at Beaverdam Baptist Church Cemetery, Enoree SC
W. J. Gist Mortuary
Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 27, 2020
