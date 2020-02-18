|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Nancie O'Sullivan of Cannons Campground, 78, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, February 16, 2020. She was born May 30, 1941 at Drayton and was the daughter of the late Virginia Gwinn O'Sullivan and John O'Sullivan.
She is survived by a precious sister Johnie Byars and Billy Byars, and her best friend Muffin; two aunts Catherine Henderson of Roebuck and Imogene McElrath of Hemmingway, SC; and many cousins.
Nancie was a member of the Assembly of God in Stockbridge, Ga. Her life was guided by her convictions and her assurance in the power of the Holy Spirit. She was a caring person, especially to seniors. She has a special love for her friends through the years; Susan Hutcheson, Bobby McGaha, and Sandra Cartee.
Nancie did not want a funeral service. A private celebration will be at a later date. Memorials may be made in her memory to a .
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 18, 2020