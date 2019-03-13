|
|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Nancy Ann Justice Fowler, 83, of Boiling Springs, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Greer Memorial Hospital. She was the widow of Kenneth Earl Fowler.
Mrs. Fowler was a native of Spartanburg and a daughter of the late Aden B. and Cora Mae Waldrop Justice. She was a retired seamstress and a member of Una First Freewill Baptist Church.
Survivors include sisters: Linda (Don) Grant of Boiling Springs and Janice (Janie) Ponder of Moore, SC; brother: Bill (Lois) Justice; nephew: Raymond (Carolyn) Justice of Boiling Springs; daughter-in-law: Patricia Lynn Fowler; stepson: Ronnie (Lisa) Fowler of Mooresboro, NC; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was predeceased by sons: David Lee Fowler and Richard Earl Fowler; sister: Kathleen Maness; and brother: Harold Gene Justice.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at Una First Freewill Baptist Church on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. officiated by Rev. Kenneth Cash. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Una First Freewill Baptist Church, P. O. Box 283, Una, SC 29378 or to Mobile Meals, P. O. Box 491, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 13, 2019