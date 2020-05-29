Nancy Ann Gosnell
1951 - 2020
Nancy Ann Gosnell, 68, passed away at her home in Cross Hill, on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from a long battle with cancer. She was born on July 8, 1951 in Landrum, SC. Nancy left behind her loving husband Gary Gosnell, daughter Angela Guzman, three sons, eight grandchildren, one great grandchild, and a brother. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and traveling. Nancy will be truly be missed by her family and friends and will forever be in their hearts. A celebration of Life for Nancy is planned for summer at the Lake she loved. In lieu of flowers please donated to the Hospice & Palliative Care hospicepiedmont.org. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website www.cremationsocietyofsc.com


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 29, 2020.
