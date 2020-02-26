Home

Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 PM
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
Nancy (Peeler) Bradshaw Obituary
CAMPOBELLO- Nancy Peeler Bradshaw, 77, of Campobello passed away on February 25, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Howard and Lorena Brown Peeler and wife of the late John O. "Johnny" Bradshaw.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother and a member of Fairview Baptist Church.
She is survived by a son Gary Bradshaw; two daughters, Robin Plumley and Rhonda Brown; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a son Dwayne Bradshaw and two brothers, Jack and DeanPeeler.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00pm Friday, February 28, 2020 at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 3:00pm at the funeral home chapel conducted by Rev. David Grigg and Rev. Jimmy Camp.
Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 26, 2020
