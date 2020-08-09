SPARTANBURG, SC- Nancy Lee Babb Brown, 94, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Magnolia Manor of Spartanburg. Born January 28, 1926 in Fountain Inn, SC, she was the daughter of the late Heyward Melton and Blanche Garrett Babb and widow of Harry William Brown.
A member of the former Bethany Baptist Church, Mrs. Brown was the church pianist for 18 years and also served as a GA Leader, started the children's church program, taught Sunday School and was a member of the choir. She also volunteered at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home and Carolina Pregnancy Center.
Survivors include her daughters, Judy Brown Pettit (Randy) of Indian Trail, NC and Janet Brown Worley (Jerry) of Westminster SC; 6 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and brother, Bobby Heyward Babb of Mayo, SC. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Jerry Brown.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM, Monday, August 10, 2020 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2025 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307 conducted by The Rev. Dr. Randy Pettit. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Pregnancy Center, 103 Metro Dr., Spartanburg, SC 29303.
