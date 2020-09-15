SPARTANBURG, SC- Nancy Carol Floyd West, 74, wife of the late Thomas Edward "Tommy" West, passed away on Saturday September 12, 2020.
Born January 23, 1946 in Spartanburg, SC, she was a daughter of the late Almond and Thelma Moore Floyd. Nancy retired from Spring Industries as a seamstress after many years of service. She was a faithful member of Fairview Free Will Baptist Church.
Nancy is survived by her three daughters, Teresa Kemp (Dennis), Trudy Thornton (Michael), and Kim Greer (Mark); seven grandchildren; twenty three great grandchildren; one sister, Margaret Absher; and a special niece, Tonya Corbin.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two sisters, Patricia Price and Joanne Rhymer.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 15th, 7:00-9:00PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 16th, 11:00AM at Fairview Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by Reverend Tim Hackett.
Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will be at the home of her daughter, Trudy.
