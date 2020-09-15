1/1
Nancy Carol Floyd West
SPARTANBURG, SC- Nancy Carol Floyd West, 74, wife of the late Thomas Edward "Tommy" West, passed away on Saturday September 12, 2020.
Born January 23, 1946 in Spartanburg, SC, she was a daughter of the late Almond and Thelma Moore Floyd. Nancy retired from Spring Industries as a seamstress after many years of service. She was a faithful member of Fairview Free Will Baptist Church.
Nancy is survived by her three daughters, Teresa Kemp (Dennis), Trudy Thornton (Michael), and Kim Greer (Mark); seven grandchildren; twenty three great grandchildren; one sister, Margaret Absher; and a special niece, Tonya Corbin.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two sisters, Patricia Price and Joanne Rhymer.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 15th, 7:00-9:00PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 16th, 11:00AM at Fairview Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by Reverend Tim Hackett.
Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will be at the home of her daughter, Trudy.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 15, 2020.
September 14, 2020
She was the sweetest most loving person. She always treated me as her own. She will be missed by so many. She is now in Heaven with her Husband and many others. Love you forever momma Nancy!
Lisa Steadman
Friend
September 14, 2020
I grew up with Teresa and her sisters. Nancy was always very kind to us neighborhood kids. We were over there a good bit when we were in middle school and early high school. I am sorry for your loss. She will be missed by many until that day we meet again.
Steve Moore
Friend
September 15, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
