BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Nancy L. "Nannie" Davis, 98, of Boiling Springs, SC, died Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born December 30, 1921 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Ben Dixon and Lillie Belle Bennett Pearson and was the widow of George E. Davis.
Nancy was the owner and operator of Davis Rentals, was retired from Drayton Mills after 20 years of service and had also previously worked for Spartanburg Sportswear. A volunteer for 15 years with Mobile Meals, Nannie was a member of Fairview Baptist Church where she taught Preschool Sunday School for over 30 years, was a member of the church choir and the Bereavement Committee.
Survivors include her daughter, Judy D. Price (James Jr.); her grandsons, Kevin Price (Tracy) and Joel Price (Mandy); great grandsons, Lucas and Parker Price, Davis and Sophie Price, all of Spartanburg, SC. She was also predeceased by her sister, Gladys Williams.
A service to celebrate and honor the life of Nannie will be held at the graveside at 1:00 PM Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannon Campground Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. James Price and The Rev. Gary Pruitt. Visitation will follow committal.
Those who would like to pay their respects to Nannie may visit Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel between 12:00 noon and 4:00 PM Tuesday, September 8, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, P.O. Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304 online at http://www.mobile-meals.org/donate.php
or to Wesley Court Activity Fund, 916 Wesley Court, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
Thank you to the staffs of Spartanburg Medical Center and Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Special thanks to the staff and residents at Wesley Court Assisted Living for the love, care, and support given to Nannie the past year.
