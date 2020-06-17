ROEBUCK- Nancy Diane Carlton Blaine, 72, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020.
She was born on November 27, 1947 to the late Gene Carlton and Ruth Fagans. Nancy was a member of NewSpring Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Kristi Moon; two sons, Matthew and his wife Sherry Blaine, Joshua Blaine; four grandchildren, Scott Moon, Brittani Moon, Chelsie Blaine, Max Blaine; son-in-law, Roger Moon.
Service will be planned at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
She was born on November 27, 1947 to the late Gene Carlton and Ruth Fagans. Nancy was a member of NewSpring Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Kristi Moon; two sons, Matthew and his wife Sherry Blaine, Joshua Blaine; four grandchildren, Scott Moon, Brittani Moon, Chelsie Blaine, Max Blaine; son-in-law, Roger Moon.
Service will be planned at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 17, 2020.