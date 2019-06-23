|
|
SPARTANBURG- Nancy Foster, 79, of 1238 John Dodd Road, Spartanburg passed away Saturday, June 22nd, at her home.
Nancy was born in Rutherford County, N.C. on July 24, 1939, a daughter of the late Frances McSwain Cobb and Willie Taft Cobb. She was the widow of Jerry Doyle Foster.
Nancy is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Dawn Foster of Spartanburg; a brother, William Robert Cobb and his wife, Linda of Spartanburg; a daughter in law, Donna Foster of Spartanburg; a granddaughter, Brooke Teri Iskra-Moon of Landrum; three grandsons, Bryson Keith Iskra, Jarrett Jeffrey Iskra, Kade Owen Iskra, Kyler Liam Moon, all of Inman; and a nephew, Christopher William Cobb and his wife Kelley of Charlotte, NC.
A graduate of Roebuck High School and then Winthrop College, Nancy had taught at
Jenkins High School and later retired from the family business, Foster's Insulating Service.
Visitation will be held 2:00 PM to 2:45 PM on Monday, June 24th at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Inman, with Rev. Rob Gouge officiating.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 23, 2019