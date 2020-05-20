|
Nancy Mease Foster, age 94, passed away on Monday, May 18.
Ms. Foster, daughter of Kate and Hugh Mease, was born in Canton, N.C., on August 29, 1925.
She was a graduate of Randolph-Macon College and a member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church in Spartanburg, S.C. She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Hugh Mease; and her former husband, Howard G. Foster.
She is survived by her three sons: Jim Foster of Port Royal, SC, and his wife, Rhonda; Mark Foster of Greenway, AR; and Russell Foster of Charlotte, NC, and his wife, Ann; eight grandchildren: Christian, Graham, Cameron, Grayson, Frank, Kathryn, Caroline and Megan; and seven great-grandchildren: Knox, James, Millie, Jace, Zoe, Cash and Riley.
In addition to her church-associated work at Holy Communion Lutheran, Ms. Foster was a board member of Wildlife Action's Upstate chapter in Spartanburg and a volunteer and board member of the Woodruff Soup Kitchen in Woodruff.
An avid reader, at the age of 70 she began traveling extensively to places she had enjoyed reading about. Among her favorite destinations were Italy, Malta, Turkey, the Galapagos Islands, Alaska and the American Southwest.
Ms. Foster will be laid to rest beside her parents following a private ceremony at Crawford Memorial Gardens in Clyde, NC. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Homes of Hope (homesofhope.org), a nonprofit organization that has developed homes for more than 600 families in Spartanburg, Greenville and Anderson. In 2015, Homes of Hope dedicated a house in Ms. Foster's honor in Greenville.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 20, 2020