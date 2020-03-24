|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Nancy Gray Cecil, 79, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Summit Hills Retirement Community. Born September 8, 1940, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late James "Jimmy" Polk Gray and Jean Cromartie Gray. She was the wife of 59 years to the late John Patrick "Pat" Cecil.
Nancy graduated from Spartanburg High School, received a BA Degree from Queens College in Charlotte, and earned her Master's Degree in Education from Converse College. She loved children and taught Kindergarten in the private and public sectors.
She was a lifetime member of First Presbyterian Church of Spartanburg, a member of NSDAR and the Margaret Moore Garden Club as well as one of the original Stephen Leaders, which led to the formation of the Stephen Ministry at First Presbyterian.
Nancy enjoyed gardening, growing roses, cooking, entertaining, traveling and used her prowess at hunting and fishing as a means to share quality time with her family. She loved being "Dandy" to her four grandchildren and her home and kitchen were always open to her friends and the friends of her children.
Survivors include her sons, John Patrick Cecil Jr. (Murray) of Spartanburg, SC, Nathan Robert Cecil (Annie) of Atlanta, GA, and Thurman Gray Cecil (Mindy) of Taylors, SC; grandchildren, Ellie, Lake, Cannon, and Daphne Cecil; and her brother, James "Jim" Polk Gray (Lynne) of Spartanburg, SC.
A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at a later date. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Nancy's granddaughter, Lake, to the Mucolipidosis Type IV Foundation, Attn: Rebecca Oberman, 1440 Spring Street, Atlanta, GA 30309; HALTER, PO Box 1403, Spartanburg, SC 29304; or Open Path Sunday School Class at First Presbyterian Church, 393 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family expresses their deepest gratitude to the caregivers at Eden Terrace and Summit Hills Skilled Nursing as well as Hospice Care of South Carolina.
