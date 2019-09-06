Home

Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 E. Main St.
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd.
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Nancy (Johnson) Harmon


1946 - 2019
Nancy (Johnson) Harmon Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Nancy Johnson Harmon, 73, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born May 4, 1946, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Alvin and Mallie Reid Johnson.
A graduate of Spartanburg High School, Mrs. Harmon retired from McCracken Junior High School after 30 years of service. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Spartanburg but still considered Zion Hill Baptist Church to be her home church. She was a former member of the Executive Sertoma Club, a graduate and alumna of Leadership Spartanburg as well as a graduate of the International Association of Fairs Institute.
Surviving are her husband of 55 years, R. Wayne Harmon; son, John Clay Harmon (Audrey) of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Faith Olivia Harmon and Hope Victoria Harmon; brothers, Bill Dean Johnson (Jeanette) of Montgomery, AL and Mack Johnson (Beverly) of Glendale, SC; sisters, Frances Humphries and Lois Ann Hawkins (Volney), all of Spartanburg, SC; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Marvin Johnson and his wife, Betty Doris Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 6, 2019
