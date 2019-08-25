|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Nancy Josephine Morris, 89, fondly known as Jo to all of her friends and family, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Jo was born on July 24, 1930 in Charlotte, NC and was the daughter of the late William Cyrus and Mamie Hagler Long. She was a loving and devoted wife of 63 years and was predeceased by the love of her life, Dowd Wilson Morris on February 24, 2015, and her daughter, Denise Ann Morris, on September 30, 1984.
She began her banking career in 1950 at Wachovia Bank in Charlotte, North Carolina. While she enjoyed having a career, a move to Spartanburg, South Carolina in 1964 focused her attention on raising her family. This role as wife and mother was her greatest joy. By nature, she was a nurturer and a caretaker, and always served her daughters and husband with great love. She took immense pleasure in sharing her passion for cooking, especially baking with the people she cared about. Her favorite pastime was hosting others. This is the way she showed her love. She had the ability to care for and love those around her by welcoming them into her home. She will be remembered by all who knew her as a loving, caring, and nurturing wife, mother, and friend.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Morris, son-in-law, Lothrop Morris, and granddaughters Emery and Rowan Morris of Palm Beach, Florida. She is also survived by her sister Betty Kabas of Greenville, South Carolina.
The family wishes to thank Eden Terrace Assisted Living for the compassionate care they extended to Jo. A special thanks to Becky Allen of Integrys Caregiving, Hospice Care of South Carolina, and especially to Rena Huskey who was her true friend and guardian angel for the last 5 years. They would also like to express their deepest gratitude to the amazing caregivers that have helped Jo over the years: Ginger Bowen, Annie Littlejohn, Bridget Smith, Eva Brown, Dianna Floyd, and Teretha Pressley.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Reserve at Lake Keowee, Sunset, South Carolina.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019