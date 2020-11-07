INMAN, SC- Nancy Lucille Suddeth McAbee, 82, of Inman, South Carolina, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at her residence. Nancy was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on April 23, 1938, a daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson Suddeth and Virl Lucille Johnson Suddeth. She was the widow of Bobby Wayne McAbee. Mrs. McAbee was a retired beautician, a member of Holston Creek Baptist Church, where she was a former choir member, a member of the Keen Club, and the Friendship Sunday school class.Nancy is survived by a daughter, Sherry Galloway and her husband, Geoff, of Spartanburg, South Carolina; two granddaughters, Savanna Galloway of New York, New York, and Sydney G. Billings and her husband, Noah of Louisiana. She is also survived by a sister, Sue Wolfe and her husband, Mike of Spartanburg, South Carolina; a brother-in-law, Jesse Bishop of Gramling, South Carolina, and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. McAbee was predeceased by a brother, Larry Suddeth and two sisters, Jean Jarrett and Willie Bishop.Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman, South Carolina. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Holston Creek Baptist Church in Inman, South Carolina, conducted by Dr. Reggie Parker. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holston Creek Baptist Church Building Fund, 311 Holston Creek Church Rd, Inman, SC 29349. The families are at their respective homes. The family would like to express their gratitude for the care given to Mrs. McAbee from her care givers: Karen Wyatt, Karen Washburn, Ashley Miller, Travis Fowler and Rita Webber.Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory