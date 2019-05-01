|
Nancy Workman Moore of Hoover, AL passed away on April 26, 2019 at the age of 73, surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Marion Lanham Workman and Janet Williams Workman of Woodruff, SC. She is survived by her husband, Jim Moore, daughters Jamie Moore of Birmingham and Susan Murray (Iain) of Broughty Ferry, Scotland and granddaughter Amelia Lee Murray. She is also survived by her sisters Jane Ivey (Bob) of Laurens, SC, Maralyn Littlefield (Tony) of Fuquay Varina, NC and Judy Lackey (Charles) of Roanoke, VA, as well as her beloved niece and nephews and their children. She was a member of Oakmont Chapel Presbyterian Church, where she served as an Elder, and a long-time community volunteer. She was devoted to her family who are grateful for the gift of her life. A memorial service will be held at Oakmont Chapel on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at noon. The family will receive friends following the service. Memorials may be made, if desired, to Oakmont Chapel Presbyterian Church, 1817 Patton Chapel Road, Hoover AL 35226, or to .
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 1, 2019