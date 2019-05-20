Home

The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:45 PM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
Nancy (Duncan) Oliver


Nancy (Duncan) Oliver Obituary
LYMAN- Nancy Holcombe Duncan Oliver, 87, passed away May 18, 2019.
A native of Spartanburg County, daughter of the late Robert G. Holcombe, Sr. and Ora Littlefield Holcombe, she was a former employee of Homelite and a member of Zoar United Methodist Church. Her greatest joy was being with her loving family.
Surviving are her husband, Douglas Leland Oliver of the home; four daughters, Tilda Garrett (Jerry) of Lyman, Renee Dilly (Neil) of Davisville, West Virginia, Keena Dennison (Tom) of Lyman and Tina
Green (Chris) of Lyman; one brother, Darryl Holcombe of Greer; one sister, Patricia Harmon of Simpsonville; six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Oliver was predeceased by her first husband, James I. Duncan, one brother, Robert G. Holcombe, Jr. and one sister, Doris Jones.
Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Michael Cheatham. Burial will follow in Zoar United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 2:30-3:45 p.m. Monday at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, South Carolina 29303 or Zoar United Methodist Church, 1005 Highway 357, Greer, South Carolina 29651.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
The Wood Mortuary, Greer, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 20, 2019
