PATERSON, NJ- Nancy Ozelle Doggett James, 86, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 17, 2020.

Mrs. James was preceded in death by her parents, Alonzo and Ada Doggett; sisters, Leona Alexander, Willie Mae Easterly, Elizabeth Washington and Rosa Harris; and her brother, Robert Carson.

Nancy Ozelle James is survived by her spouse, Jack James; sisters, Lizzie Martin and Shirley Thompson; brothers, Joe Willie Doggett and Alonzo Doggett, Jr.; and many loving relatives and friends.

Services were held in New Jersey.

Courtesy of J.W. Woodward Funeral Home

