Nancy Ozelle (Doggett) James
PATERSON, NJ- Nancy Ozelle Doggett James, 86, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 17, 2020.
Mrs. James was preceded in death by her parents, Alonzo and Ada Doggett; sisters, Leona Alexander, Willie Mae Easterly, Elizabeth Washington and Rosa Harris; and her brother, Robert Carson.
Nancy Ozelle James is survived by her spouse, Jack James; sisters, Lizzie Martin and Shirley Thompson; brothers, Joe Willie Doggett and Alonzo Doggett, Jr.; and many loving relatives and friends.
Services were held in New Jersey.
Courtesy of J.W. Woodward Funeral Home

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gaita Memorial Home
154 Pompton Tpke
Little Falls, NJ 07424
(973) 256-2224
