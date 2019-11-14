|
|
|
|
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
View Map
Philadelphia Baptist Church
|
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
View Map
Philadelphia Baptist Church
|
Nancy S. Lineberry
1947 - 2019
|
|
|
PAULINE, SC- Nancy Eugenia Smith Lineberry, 72, of Pauline, SC, died Sunday, November 10, 2019, at her home. Born June 6, 1947, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Bomar Boyd Smith and Mabel Dean Finch Smith. Nancy was the last surviving member of her family.
Nancy was a 1965 graduate of Dorman High School. She attended Spartanburg Junior College for two years. It was during those years that she met her future husband, and the LOVE of her life, Ben Lineberry. Nancy attended Winthrop College and received a B.A. in secondary education. Several years later, she received her M.A.T. at Converse College, and then her Thirty-hours above the Master's at USC-Spartanburg.
She was a member of Philadelphia Baptist Church where she served as a Youth Sunday School teacher in the 1970s, a Vacation Bible School teacher, and was as a member of the church choir. She served for 32 years as pianist for the church, following in the foot-pedals of her mother who played the piano for thirty-plus years and her grandmother, Mrs. Tweetie Finch who played the piano from the late 1890s through the early 1920s.
She enjoyed the many trips to Ridgecrest with her best friend, Diane Owings who played the organ for the church. Nancy was a mainstay in assisting several music directors for the church over the past thirty years.
Nancy taught First Grade at Roebuck Primary and Roebuck Elementary School for thirty-eight years before retiring in 2008. She was a reading teacher and tutor at Woodland Heights and West View Elementary for six years and retired in 2014.
She was a true-to-form country girl as she enjoyed helping her brother Dean in the garden. Nancy became an excellent cook, too. This was shown as her husband's parents, J. E. Lineberry and Sarah H. Lineberry, both now deceased, enjoyed Nancy's good southern country-style Sunday dinners. This trait was taught to her by her mother, Mrs. Mabel Smith.
Nancy enjoyed going on trips to the beach with her husband and their two sons Benji and Marcus. Over time, these trips would include a host of friends and family. Traveling with friends was another enjoyment that Nancy enjoyed doing with her husband, especially to Disney World with good friends, such as: Steven Krawczvk and Kathy Causby, Larry and Phyllis Mauldin, Carroll and Diane Owings, and Marshal and Susan Morgan and their two daughters, Amanda and Jessica. Then there were those trips to Gettysburg and Monticello. We cannot forget the long drive over that high bridge on the way to visit beautiful Williamsburg, Jamestown, and Yorktown. Oh, one must add that wonderful trip by the Bob Morgan Tour to New York City with Carroll Owings and Diane. Can't forget the trip out to the Statue of Liberty, 'Ground Zero', or up to the top of the Empire State building and Central Park. All of this was made so much more enjoyable as it was during the Christmas season, too.
Nancy always enjoyed being with her friends, especially those Christmas trips up to the Biltmore Estate when all eight of our friends traveled the corridors wheeling Phyllis around in a wheelchair in that mansion. I believe we made a big spectacle of getting Phyllis up and down those stairs, too. Adding to the enjoyment that evening, it started snowing.
Of course, we can't forget the beach trips with Mary and Toey Lee, as well as attending those Clemson Football games. Nancy enjoyed visiting Mary, her best friend from high school, at their large farm in Alcolu. Everyone enjoyed those fish camps, too, especially LEE'S KITCHEN at Murrell's Inlet.
Nancy enjoyed helping her sons develop into fine young men and was proud of them as they developed a keen interest in the Marching Band at Dorman. Nancy was thrilled to take her mother, brother, and Aunt Elizabeth with us in 1994 to see Marcus playing in the drumline for the Dorman High School Marching Band as it marched around the entrance square to the Magic Kingdom. She would forever thank Etta Jenkins for helping her sons develop that wonderful touch on playing the piano, too. Nancy enjoyed attending those piano recitals at Case Brothers for Etta's Classes. Besides musical playing, Nancy enjoyed seeing her sons participate in youth baseball games as well as playing on the Philadelphia Baptist Church softball team with their father.
Besides being a devoted Christian lady at Philadelphia Baptist Church, Nancy was a professional schoolteacher, par excellence. Her peers at Roebuck admired her a great deal and enjoyed working closely with her on several school projects. Mrs. Annie Means knew she could always depend on Nancy to accomplish whatever task was before her. But her peers truly loved Nancy, as she was there to help in any capacity for the school and for the first-grade teachers. But most of all, Nancy was that dedicated teacher who was there for the student and several of her students compliment Nancy to this very day. Thank you all for being Nancy's good friends like Nancy Nettles, Gina Tate, Linda Tanenbaum, Tracie Love, Judy McKinney, and a host of others, too. Also, Nancy served as an excellent teacher who would take a practice teacher and help in the molding of an excellent, future teacher for the educational systems throughout the upstate region. A good number of those student-teachers went on to become excellent teachers. They never forgot their mentor and their friend, Nancy Lineberry.
As time passed and grandchildren entered the family, as well as step- grandchildren, Nancy enjoyed the many trips to the beach and to Disney World with her very large extended family. It pleased her greatly to see Josh continue his education at Spartanburg Community College. Morgan is a sophomore at the College of Charleston. Danny attended SCC but has undertaken a job in construction. Ben and Reese were a pleasure for Nancy as she has enjoyed watching them grow up over the years and helped them with homework after school. She is proud of Reese and her dancing and piano playing, too. She admires her grandson, Ben, for becoming the outdoor sportsman.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years, James Benjamin "Ben" Lineberry; son, James Marcus Lineberry (Angie); daughter-in-law, Carly Lineberry; grandchildren, Ben Lineberry and Reese Lineberry; step-grandchildren, Josh Whitley, Danny Whitley, and Morgan Whitley and cousin, Carolyn Finch Fowler (Joe). In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Benjamin Boyd "Benji" Lineberry; and brother, Boyd Dean Smith.
Visitation will be 1:00-2:30 PM Friday, November 15, 2019, at Philadelphia Baptist Church, with funeral services following at 3:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Kiah Graves, The Rev. Monty King, and The Rev. Edgar Boles. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Marion Finch, Adam Finch, Eric Finch, Joe Fowler, Carroll Owings, Scott Payne, Jared Bishop, Brent Mitchell, and Larry Mauldin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Philadelphia Baptist Church, "Capital Repair Fund", 3119 Hwy 56, Pauline, SC 29374.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 14, 2019